Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sasol is moving ahead in Lake Charles, La., with what it calls the world’s first ethylene tetramerization facility. To open in mid-2013, the plant will be capable of making more than 100,000 metric tons per year of 1-octene and 1-hexene, α-olefins used as comonomers in linear low-density polyethylene.

PolyOne has sold its 50% interest in BayOne Urethane Systems, a U.S. and Canadian polyurethane systems venture formed in 2003, to partner Bayer MaterialScience. PolyOne says the sale allows it to focus on assets that it owns and controls. Bayer says full control will allow it to continue to grow in the NAFTA region.

Braskem has named Carlos Fadigas as its CEO. He replaces Bernardo Gradin, who has held the position since 2008. As Braskem’s chief financial officer, Fadigas helped negotiate the acquisition of Sunoco Chemicals.

Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC Hitech unit will build a dedicated facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for transfilling and production of light-emitting-diode and silicon semiconductor precursors. The firm notes that the investment follows plans to expand capacity for the LED precursor trimethylgallium in Bromborough, England.

Eastman Kodak is forming the Innovation & Materials Science Institute, which it calls “a consortium of cross-disciplinary thought leaders in science, business, government, and education.” Among other things, IMSI seeks to form links between established businesses and start-ups, such as Kodak’s scale-up pact with CO2-based polymer start-up Novomer.

LS9, a synthetic biology firm pursuing renewable fuels and chemicals, has named Edward J. Dineen as president and CEO. Dineen was most recently the chief operating officer of LyondellBasell Industries.

Merck & Co. is buying SmartCells, a privately held firm developing a glucose-responsive insulin formulation, for an undisclosed sum. SmartCells investors could receive $500 million in payments if its diabetes product is commercialized. SmartCells’ technology, developed at MIT by Todd Zion, allows insulin to be released only within a specific range of blood glucose concentration.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Kyowa Hakko Kirin have expanded an RNAi research collaboration to include immunology and inflammation. In January, Kyowa Hakko signed a deal worth up to $1.4 billion to use Dicerna’s RNAi delivery system to develop oncology treatments. Dicerna scores an undisclosed cash payment under the expanded pact.

Forest Laboratories and Gruenenthal have entered a development and commercialization deal for a small-molecule drug, GRT 6005, and its follow-on compound GRT 6006. Discovered by Gruenenthal, GRT 6005 is in Phase II clinical studies for treating moderate to severe chronic pain.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nanobiotix partners with Janssen
Takeda inks two development pacts
... And Dials Up Diabetes Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE