Cephalon In Stem Cell Pact With Mesoblast

Cephalon and Mesoblast have teamed up to develop adult mesenchymal precursor stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and central nervous system conditions, including congestive heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Cephalon gets access to the Australian firm’s adult stem cell technology in exchange for an up-front payment of $130 million. Cephalon also will buy a 20% stake in Mesoblast for $220 million. “We are excited to have the opportunity to develop potentially the world’s first stem cell therapy for indications that could serve millions of patients globally,” says J. Kevin Buchi, Cephalon’s chief operating officer.
