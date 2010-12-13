Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Congress: Fred Upton Will Take Over House Energy & Commerce Committee

by Jeff Johnson
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Upton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Congress
Credit: Congress

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives last week selected Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) to head the Energy & Commerce Committee when the new Congress convenes next year. Upton, a 13-term member and past supporter of energy legislation and environmental issues, has increasingly taken conservative positions over the past month as a race for the committee’s leadership heated up.

Since the November elections, Upton, current committee ranking member Joe Barton (R-Texas), and fellow committee members Reps. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.) and Cliff B. Stearns (R-Fla.) had engaged in a bitter struggle to lead the committee.

In a series of statements, Upton announced opposition to renewable-energy subsidies and other renewable-energy incentives and urged that the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge be open to oil and gas drilling, a recommendation he made on the refuge’s 50th anniversary.

Along with energy concerns, Upton says his top priorities for the committee are “to repeal Obamacare, cut reckless spending, strip away the countless job-killing regulations, and spur job creation. We must work towards a new era of less government and more jobs—the Administration’s rampant spending and unfettered, two-year assault on the health, energy, and telecommunications sectors is now over.”

Among other decisions, House Republican leaders selected Rep. Ralph Hall (R-Texas) to chair the Committee on Science & Technology and eliminated the Select Committee on Energy Independence & Global Warming.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Congress displays new interest in climate change
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House picks environmental adviser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama’s Climate-Change Gauntlet

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE