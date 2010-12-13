DSM Buying Stake In UV-Cure Resin Firm

DSM intends to acquire a 51% stake in Taiwan’s AGI Corp. for about $64 million. With sales last year of about $119 million, AGI supplies ultraviolet-curable resins and other products for use in formulating inks and coatings. Dimitri de Vreeze, president of DSM Resins, says the purchase will strengthen his business’s technology platform. “UV curing is environmentally friendly and the winning technology for the future,” he says.
