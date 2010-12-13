Dow Venture Powers Electric Trash Truck

Dow Kokam will supply lithium-ion batteries to the French industrial vehicle firm PVI for use in what the partners are calling the first-ever electric garbage trucks. To be deployed early next year in Courbevoie, France, the trucks boast reduced noise pollution, zero local emissions, and no idling during inactive periods. Dow Kokam was established last year by Dow Chemical, TK Advanced Battery, and Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault.
