GSK Will Acquire China’s MeiRui

In a move to strengthen its position in China, GlaxoSmithKline will acquire Nanjing MeiRui Pharma for $70 million in cash. MeiRui specializes in urology and allergy therapies with products such as Prostat for benign prostatic hyperplasia and Sheniting for overactive bladder syndrome. The deal also gives GSK a manufacturing facility in Nanjing City and a sales and marketing operation in China. GSK will purchase 90% of MeiRui from Pagoda Pharmaceuticals and 10% from the Swedish drug firm Allergon.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter