Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Giles F. Carter

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Giles F. Carter, 80, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Eastern Michigan University, died of cancer at his home in Clemson, S.C., on Aug. 10.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Carter received a B.S. in chemistry from Texas Tech University in 1949 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1952, working with David H. Templeton.

He began his career working as a research chemist and staff scientist in DuPont’s electrochemicals department, where for 12 years he focused his research on adhesives and metal coatings. In 1967, he joined Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, as director of state technical services. He was an associate professor of chemistry from 1969 until 1975, when he became a professor of chemistry. He retired in 1990.

Carter was credited with many patents and scientific publications. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.

For 40 years, he was a member of the American Numismatic Society, a research institute devoted to the study of coins. He enjoyed researching Roman coins, the Shroud of Turin, and genealogy. Carter was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson.

He is survived by wife, Dorothy; three sons, Allan, David, and Brian; and three grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Krishna Narasimhan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur E. Marcinkowsky
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William K. Higby

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE