Giles F. Carter, 80, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Eastern Michigan University, died of cancer at his home in Clemson, S.C., on Aug. 10.
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Carter received a B.S. in chemistry from Texas Tech University in 1949 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1952, working with David H. Templeton.
He began his career working as a research chemist and staff scientist in DuPont’s electrochemicals department, where for 12 years he focused his research on adhesives and metal coatings. In 1967, he joined Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, as director of state technical services. He was an associate professor of chemistry from 1969 until 1975, when he became a professor of chemistry. He retired in 1990.
Carter was credited with many patents and scientific publications. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
For 40 years, he was a member of the American Numismatic Society, a research institute devoted to the study of coins. He enjoyed researching Roman coins, the Shroud of Turin, and genealogy. Carter was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson.
He is survived by wife, Dorothy; three sons, Allan, David, and Brian; and three grandchildren.
