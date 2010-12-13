Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Industry Hails U.S.-Korea Deal

International Trade: Chemical makers say agreement will boost exports to growing Asian market

by Glenn Hess
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kyodo/Newscom
Obama (left) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak as the two met in November to work on a revised free trade agreement.
Credit: Kyodo/Newscom
Obama (left) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak as the two met in November to work on a revised free trade agreement.

Chemical manufacturers are welcoming a revised free trade agreement the White House has struck with South Korea, saying the deal’s market-access provisions will help increase U.S. exports and create thousands of jobs.

“This significant achievement will allow both countries to move forward on demonstrating the critical benefits of this specific agreement and the broader commitment to a positive trade liberalization agenda,” says Andrew N. Liveris, chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical. According to Dow, the agreement will provide more than $1 million in tariff reductions for the company’s U.S.-manufactured exports to South Korea.

“I am very pleased that the U.S. and South Korea have reached agreement on a landmark trade deal that is expected to increase annual exports of American goods by up to $11 billion and support at least 70,000 American jobs,” President Barack Obama said in announcing the bilateral pact on Dec. 3.

The two nations signed a free trade agreement in 2007 under former president George W. Bush. But the deal’s ratification had been on hold in both nations because of strong opposition by some stakeholders, especially automakers and labor unions in the U.S. The modified pact eases opposition by including new provisions that should enhance the U.S. auto industry’s access to the South Korean market.

South Korea is a major market for U.S. chemical exports.

The agreement “is of particular significance for the U.S. because the increase in U.S. exports to Korea will provide jobs for thousands of American workers, just when jobs must be the most important focus of U.S. economic policy,” says Michael E. Campbell, chairman, president, and CEO of Arch Chemicals.

Currently, U.S. exports to South Korea face an average applied tariff of 11.2%, whereas the equivalent U.S. tariff on Korean exports is 3.7%. The agreement will level the playing field—nearly 95% of all bilateral trade in industrial and consumer products will become duty-free within three years.

The pact still must be approved by Congress and South Korea’s National Assembly.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industries’ Views Mixed On Pacific Rim Trade Pact
Twelve Countries Finish Pacific Rim Trade Deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Trade Bill Faces Fight In House Of Representatives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE