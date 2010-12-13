Israel’s ICL Moves To Acquire And Expand<

Israeli fertilizer and chemical maker ICL has signed a letter of intent to acquire the specialty fertilizer business of Scotts Miracle-Gro for $272 million. ICL says the purchase will double the annual sales of its existing specialty fertilizer business to about $500 million and bring it industry-leading controlled-release technology. Separately, ICL’s performance products unit plans to build an additional sodium hexametaphosphate plant at its Lawrence, Kan., site. The firm anticipates growth in dentifrice, water treatment, and food and beverage markets.
