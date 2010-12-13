James L. Johnson, 89, a retired Upjohn vice president, died on Oct. 19 in Moscow, Idaho.
Born in Kipling, N.C., Johnson earned a B.S. at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He then joined American Cyanamid in Connecticut, where he worked on the Manhattan Project.
Johnson earned a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1949 and joined Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Mich., later that year. He was instrumental in the company’s adoption of techniques including mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and X-ray crystallography. He later served in the Medical Laboratory Division, where he rose to the rank of vice president and retired in 1983.
Johnson was a lifelong member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1946.
He enjoyed traveling and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Agatha; sons, James B. (Ding) and Gilbert C.; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
