Layoffs Announced At West Pharma And Enzon

West Pharmaceutical Services, a Lionville, Pa.-based firm specializing in drug delivery technology, is closing its Montgomery, Pa., manufacturing facility and trimming operations in Cornwall, England. The Montgomery closure will cost roughly 170 jobs. Another 150 jobs will be eliminated over the next two years at the Cornwall site, which faces the loss of a customer contract in 2012. West Pharma is in discussions to sell a portion of the Cornwall site to a firm expected to keep 46 employees. In a separate move, Enzon Pharmaceuticals is shedding 33 positions, or 26% of its overall workforce, after the sale of its specialty drug business. The company expects the move to save it $5.3 million per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter