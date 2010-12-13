Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Metal-Free Selective Oxidations

Boron-doped polymeric carbon nitride mediates oxidation of aliphatic C–H moieties under mild conditions

by Mitch Jacoby
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By incorporating boron atoms into the polymeric structure of carbon nitride, a team of chemists based in Germany and China has created a metal-free material that selectively mediates oxidation of aliphatic C–H moieties under mild conditions (Chem. Sci., DOI: 10.1039/c0sc00475h). The development may lead to new types of low-cost and environmentally benign metal-free catalysts for hydrocarbon conversion reactions. Selectively oxidizing hydrocarbons at sp3-hybridized carbon centers to produce alcohols, aldehydes, and ketones is challenging. The key issue is that the increased reactivity of the products relative to the starting materials often leads to overoxidation and poor product selectivity. Efforts to replace metal-based catalysts currently used for those transformations with enzymes and biomimetic catalysts have met with limited success thus far. Yong Wang of Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, Haoran Li of China’s Zhejiang University, and coworkers report that the polymeric solid formed by reacting dicyandiamide, H2NC(NH)NHCN, with ammonia borane, BH3NH3, readily catalyzes oxidation of benzylic aromatics in the presence of H2O2 or O2. For example, by using O2 as an oxidant, the team converted fluorene to fluorenone in 46% yield and greater than 99% selectivity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE