Nalco And Lukoil Form Joint Venture

Nalco has formed a joint venture in western Siberia with Russian oil firm Lukoil to supply oil-field chemicals and services to local companies, including Lukoil. Nalco will be the majority owner of the joint venture, Kogalym Chemicals, which by 2015 is expected to annually produce up to 28,000 tons of chemicals such as cementing and well stimulation additives. In addition, the venture will provide oil-field production and enhanced oil-recovery programs.
