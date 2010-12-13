Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

One-Pot Sulfonylated Pyridines

Process chemists report a concise synthesis of valuable building blocks used in medicinal and agricultural chemistry

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Process chemists at Merck & Co. report concise synthesis of functionalized sulfonylated pyridines—valuable building blocks in both medicinal and agricultural chemistry (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol102629c). Besides their utility as intermediates in organic synthesis, these compounds have been shown to be anti-­inflammatory, antihyperglycemic, and ­immunosuppressive agents, as well as inhibitors of HIV-1 reverse transcriptase. Sulfonylated pyridines are typically synthesized by displacing a halogen from a halopyridine with a thiol in basic solution, followed by oxidation. But this two-step approach is problematic because of the odiferous thiols and the large amount of hazardous waste generated. Merck’s Kevin M. Maloney, Jeffrey T. Kuethe, and Kathleen Linn developed a more streamlined nucleophilic aromatic substitution reaction in which a sulfinic acid salt converts chloropyridines directly to sulfonylated pyridines. The one-pot reactions, accelerated by the addition of tetrabutylammonium chloride (TBACl) as a phase-transfer catalyst, provided high yields and required no chromatographic purification. The team prepared a variety of sulfonylated pyridines starting from chloropyridines, substituted chloropyridines, and dichloropyridines. “The method is safe, scalable, and significantly greener than current alternatives,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A greener alternative to Wittig
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross-Coupling Fluorinations Ramp Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE