Peering Into A Battery

A tiny lithium-ion rechargeable battery built inside a transmission electron microscope shows for the first time how a SnO 2 nanowire electrode swells and distorts as it is charged, researchers report in Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.1195628).

The open-cell battery uses an ionic liquid electrolyte with a low vapor pressure to resist evaporation under vacuum in the microscope. Calling the experiment “ingenious,” Yet-Ming Chiang, a professor of materials science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says in a commentary accompanying the paper that a better understanding of how SnO 2 accommodates the strain of charging “should contribute to the design of nanoscale electrodes that fully exploit the potential of ultrahigh-capacity storage materials.”

A crystalline SnO 2 nanowire made up the battery anode in the study, with bulk LiCoO 2 serving as the cathode. Researchers from Sandia and Pacific Northwest National Labs, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University used a microscope to watch what happens to the nanowire as it is first reduced. In the reduction step, four Li+ ions and four electrons react with a molecule of SnO 2 to produce two Li 2 O molecules and metallic Sn.

The group observed that a reaction front migrates along the wire from the electrolyte, converting the wire from crystalline SnO 2 to amorphous Li 2 O with metallic Sn and Li x Sn dispersed throughout as nanocrystals. The reaction front, which the researchers call the “Medusa zone,” contains a high density of crystallographic defects, or dislocations. The researchers propose that the dislocation points may be lithium transport sites. After the first charge, the Li 2 O becomes a permanent part of the electrode.

As the wire’s composition and morphology change, its dimensions also alter. A wire initially 16 μm long and 188 nm in diameter gets about 60% longer and 45% wider, for a total volume increase of about 240%. The wire also bends and coils. Despite the magnitude of the changes and the accompanying strain on the wire, however, it neither cracks nor fractures.