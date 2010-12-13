Advertisement

People

Philip N. James

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Philip N. James, 77, a chemist who spent his career in industry and academia, died on June 28 in Sun City, Ariz.

James received a B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1954 and earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1957.

He then moved to California, briefly joining the chemistry faculty of the University of California, Berkeley. After working as a research chemist for Lederle Laboratories and Technicolor in the early 1960s, James moved into academic administration at UC San Diego and the University of Southern California. In the 1980s, James worked as a strategic planner for Teledyne and Northrop before teaching management information systems at California State University, Long Beach, until his retirement in 1996. He and his wife, Barbara, then enjoyed touring the U.S. in their motor home.

James is survived by two sons, Greg and Larry, and two grandchildren. His wife died in 2009.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

