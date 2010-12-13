Sam H. Dreisbach, 86, a retired industrial electrochemist, died on Aug. 31 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Born in Detroit, Dreisbach served in the Navy as a radio specialist stationed in the Philippines during World War II. After four years of active duty, he served as a reservist for 15 years.
Dreisbach earned bachelor’s degrees in both chemical engineering and metallurgical engineering in 1949 and a master’s in chemistry in 1951, all from the University of Michigan.
He spent most of his career at Michigan-based Federal-Mogul in their research group, and remained there until his retirement in the late 1980s. He traveled to India, France, and Mexico many times to assist with the company’s operations.
He was a member of the Electrochemical Society and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951. He was also a longtime Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader in the Ann Arbor area and was involved in the Junior Achievement organization.
Dreisbach was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Arlene. He is survived by daughter, Brooke Hookham; two sons, Brad and Mark; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
