Stanley G. Hardy, 85, a former assistant chief of the chemical division of the International Trade Commission (ITC), died in his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Oct. 21 after a long struggle with cancer.
Born in Newark, N.J., Hardy joined the Naval V-1 program in 1942 while attending Montclair State Teachers College (now Montclair State University), in New Jersey. After further training, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Shangri-La in 1944 and served in the gunnery and engineering department until 1946, participating in the Okinawa and Japanese homeland campaigns.
Hardy then earned a B.A. in science education at Montclair in 1947 and began working as a U.S. government chemist. During his career, he worked in Army scientific intelligence and later served as a senior analyst and assistant chief of ITC’s chemical division. He retired in 1976.
Hardy also joined the Naval Reserve Division in the 1950s and served until 1966, retiring as a lieutenant commander. He was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and of the American Legion, and he was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1948.
He enjoyed landscaping, was passionate about history, and had a keen interest in architecture, designing and building homes in Oxon Hill, Md., and in Punta Gorda, Fla.
His wife, Louise, died in May of this year. He is survived by daughter, Mary Robinson, and two grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter