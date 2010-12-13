Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

In Support Of Geoengineering

December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

In “Geoengineering Ban,” C&EN reports a blatant suppression of sound and extremely important science without any commentary (C&EN, Nov. 8, page 12). More than 190 nations (not including the U.S.) agreed on Oct. 30 to ban geoengineering—large-scale technological intervention to address climate change—until it has an adequate scientific basis and all risks to the environment; biodiversity; and associated social, economic, and cultural impacts receive appropriate consideration. For all practical purposes, it is banned forever. Small-scale studies would be conducted only if their results “are needed” and their environmental impacts have been assessed “thoroughly.”

All this is simply unconscionable. In no other area must researchers show that results “are needed” to anyone, let alone to the United Nations. Nor must they thoroughly assess environmental impacts prior to getting any project funding. Several geoengineering technologies offer global cooling at modest cost compared with drastically cutting carbon dioxide emissions, with minimal apparent environmental impact.

Global warmers know geoengineering will probably be successful, and public support for reducing CO2 emissions will wane. They will do everything possible to avoid any large-scale tests. The fact that the world will not reduce emissions enough to prevent possibly serious warming has been emphasized in many publications. Thousands of papers decry the multiple environmental consequences of such warming. If they’re correct, then successful geoengineering will reduce or reverse these terrible effects. Surely this would outweigh possible adverse consequences of geoengineering tests, especially since a test can be terminated at any time.

It was a serious lapse for C&EN to publish “Geoengineering Ban” without a word about the issues it raises concerning (1) freedom of scientific inquiry; (2) the ability of competent scientists and engineers to evaluate the risks involved in large-scale testing free of interference from UN scientists and bureaucrats who may be inadequately qualified and/or politically biased; and (3) the fact that geoengineering may well be a better way to mitigate global warming than reducing CO2 emissions sufficiently, something which is extremely unlikely.

Elliott Doane
Oklahoma City

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Benefits Of Climate Action Estimated
National Research Council Advocates Carbon Dioxide Emissions Cuts Before Geoengineering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laying Out The Attainable

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE