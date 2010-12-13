Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Water Destabilizes Protein-Hydrophobic Ligand Complexes

The first quantitative comparison of dissociation rates of solvated and nonsolvated complexes gives surprising results

by Stuart A. Borman
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The first quantitative comparison of dissociation rates of solvated and nonsolvated complexes of proteins with hydrophobic ligands gives surprising results. Water was believed to stabilize such complexes. But John S. Klassen at the University of Alberta and coworkers there and at Amgen report that water molecules destabilize the complexes instead, allowing them to dissociate more easily (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja106731e). The findings have implications for better understanding solvent effects on chemical reactions. The researchers used surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy and time-resolved blackbody infrared radiative dissociation mass spectrometry, respectively, to measure dissociation rate constants in aqueous solution and in the gas phase of fatty acid complexes of bovine β-lactoglobulin. Although earlier work suggested that desolvation reduced the stability of such complexes, in this study it made them more stable and caused them to dissociate less readily. Klassen and coworkers propose that this occurs because reactants and dissociative transition states are hydrated to different extents. But follow-up studies “are needed to establish the generality of the current findings and to further elucidate the origin of the enhanced stability of the gaseous complexes,” they write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Liquid Water Forms Hydrogen Bonds With Benzene
Hydrated Electrons Probed Experimentally
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crystallographic Noise Characterizes Enzyme

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE