Business

ZeaChem Starts Building Biorefinery

by Melody Voith
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
[+]Enlarge
Biofuels start-up ZeaChem has begun construction on a cellulosic chemicals plant in Boardman, Ore., with the help of a $24 million grant from the Department of Energy. The facility will produce ethanol from forestry feedstocks using ZeaChem’s biochemical and thermochemical processes, which convert sugars into acetic acid and then ethyl acetate as a precursor to ethanol. ZeaChem has contracted engineering firm Burns & McDonnell to construct the 250,000-gal-per-year plant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

