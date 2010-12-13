ZeaChem Starts Building Biorefinery

Biofuels start-up ZeaChem has begun construction on a cellulosic chemicals plant in Boardman, Ore., with the help of a $24 million grant from the Department of Energy. The facility will produce ethanol from forestry feedstocks using ZeaChem’s biochemical and thermochemical processes, which convert sugars into acetic acid and then ethyl acetate as a precursor to ethanol. ZeaChem has contracted engineering firm Burns & McDonnell to construct the 250,000-gal-per-year plant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter