Chemical Biology Lectureship To Stuart Schreiber

Stuart L. Schreiber, Morris Loeb Professor in the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University and founding member of the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, has been awarded the ACS Chemical Biology Lectureship in recognition of his pioneering contributions to research at the interface of chemistry and biology.
Schreiber and his colleagues pioneered the concept of diversity-oriented synthesis and chemical genetics to discover new drug targets and to elucidate new biological pathways, including the fundamental biological importance of histone deacetylation. His current work deals with exploiting new insights into cancer cell genomes to develop novel therapeutic agents by correlating drug efficacies with the genetic features of human cancers.
The lectureship is sponsored jointly by ACS Chemical Biology and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry. Schreiber will present his lecture at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.
