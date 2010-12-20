Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

New Protein Modification Is Uncovered

Posttranslational process adds succinyl group to lysine

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Proteomics researchers at the University of Chicago have discovered a previously unknown posttranslational modification in proteins. Posttranslational modifications often play an important role in the regulation of cellular processes. Using mass spectrometry, Yingming Zhao and coworkers identified lysine succinylation on the basis of a 100.0186-dalton mass shift in a peptide from isocitrate dehydrogenase, an enzyme that catalyzes a step in the citric acid cycle (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/­nchembio.495). They show, through a combination of MS/MS and chromatographic coelution, that the mass shift results from the addition of succinyl rather than methylmalonyl, its isomer. They further verified the succinylation process through a variety of methods, including western blot analysis, an antibody-based method; in vivo labeling with isotopically labeled succinate; and coelution of the corresponding synthetic peptides by liquid chromatography. They found that lysine succinylation is evolutionarily conserved from bacteria to mammalian cells. They have not yet identified the enzyme responsible for modifying the amino acid in vivo or determined the modification’s biological significance.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method detects widespread histidine phosphorylation in bacterium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found
Protein Mutation Effects Depend On Environment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE