Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Kinase Matchmaker

Photoactivated ATP analog is the first phosphorylation-dependent tool for mediating kinase-substrate cross-linking

by Carmen Drahl
February 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

With help from ultraviolet light, chemists have developed a method to identify substrates of kinase enzymes, which catalyze protein phosphorylation reactions in cells (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200905244). Pinning down kinase-substrate interactions is important for understanding the signaling networks that underlie cancers and other diseases, and several research teams have developed cross-linking reagents for that purpose. Now, Sujit Suwal and Mary Kay H. Pflum of Wayne State University have developed the first reagent that requires phosphorylation to happen before kinase-substrate cross-linking can occur. The reagent, an ATP analog, has a light-activated aryl azide group attached to the end of its trio of phosphates. During phosphorylation, shining UV light activates the reagent to couple the substrate and kinase. So far, the cross-linking works with a variety of known kinases and their peptide substrates, as well as for one full-length protein substrate. Paired with mass spectrometry, the technique also reveals the precise amino acid sites of phosphorylation, Suwal and Pflum note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nonnatural amino acid amps up enzyme efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On-Off Light Switch For Enzymes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE