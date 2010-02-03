Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Progesterone Proof

Natural Products: New evidence confirms suspicion that plants can also make well-known hormone

by Carmen Drahl
February 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Walnut tree leaves, in which researchers have found progesterone.
Credit: Shutterstock
Walnut tree leaves, in which researchers have found progesterone.

For the first time, researchers have obtained rigorous evidence that progesterone, a mammalian steroid hormone, is found in a plant (J. Nat. Prod., DOI: 10.1021/np9007415).

Many research groups have hinted at the presence of progesterone in plants—the compound can be made from precursors found in plants such as the Mexican yam. While searching for cytotoxic entities in walnut tree leaves, Guido F. Pauli of the University of Illinois, Chicago, and colleagues isolated small quantities of progesterone and confirmed the hormone's presence by a combination of mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance techniques. In another plant, the team discovered novel sulfates of progesterone-like compounds.

"This raises fundamental questions about steroid biosynthesis—can all plants make progesterone?" Pauli asks. In mammals, progesterone has several roles, such as preparing the uterine lining for a potential pregnancy, but progesterone's biochemical role in plants is not clear, which warrants further research, he says.

"Although we may have thought we knew that plants contained progesterone, Pauli and colleagues have definitively proven this to be the case," says Charles L. Cantrell, a research chemist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I consider this to be a major contribution to our knowledge of plant secondary metabolite biosynthesis," says David S. Seigler, who studies the bioactivities of plant-derived compounds at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New antibacterial structures feature rare amino acid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Endophytes Are Magic Helpers For Making Natural Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE