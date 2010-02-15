Bayer Loses Second Transgenic Rice Trial

Bayer CropScience has lost a second court case brought by rice farmers who claimed damages caused by the appearance in 2006 of genetically modified rice strains in their crops. The LibertyLink herbicide-resistant gene strains were being developed in a lab housed at Louisiana State University. According to Bayer, investigators have not determined how the genes escaped the lab. The presence of the genes led Japan and the European Union to ban rice imports from the U.S. Bayer has been ordered to pay $1.5 million to three farmers from Arkansas and Mississippi.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter