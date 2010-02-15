Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 15, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 7

President Obama’s second budget keeps basic-science funding growing

Volume 88 | Issue 7
Environment

Supporting Science

President Obama’s second budget keeps basic-science funding growing

Planning A Comeback

Chemical firms slate a 9.4% hike in capital spending and a step-up in R&D spending of 2.1%

Pittcon 2010 In Orlando

This year’s pittcon aims to be the most comprehensive conference and exposition on laboratory science

  • Biological Chemistry

    Cancer Connections Everywhere

    Researchers worldwide are studying the many links between cancer and metabolism

  • Business

    Cleantech Firms Grow Up

    Three new CEOs aim to push their start-ups out of the nest and into commercialization

  • Safety

    Closing The Gap

    Chemical Safety Board aims to increase funding and conduct more accident investigations

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Slaying Cancer At Its Roots

Revival of classic hypothesis opens auspicious avenues to treatments

Business & Policy Concentrates

