Supporting Science
President Obama’s second budget keeps basic-science funding growing
February 15, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 7
Credit:
Chemical firms slate a 9.4% hike in capital spending and a step-up in R&D spending of 2.1%
This year’s pittcon aims to be the most comprehensive conference and exposition on laboratory science
Researchers worldwide are studying the many links between cancer and metabolism
Three new CEOs aim to push their start-ups out of the nest and into commercialization
Chemical Safety Board aims to increase funding and conduct more accident investigations