Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Biotech Opposes Gene Patent Limits

by Glenn Hess
February 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The biotechnology industry is urging the Health & Human Services Department (HHS) to reject an advisory panel’s recommendations related to gene patents. The panel has recommended that HHS work with Congress to exempt from infringement liability the use of gene patents for the purpose of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests. It has also recommended that regulations be issued to limit exclusive licensing of federally funded inventions for genetic diagnostic purposes. The HHS Advisory Committee on Genetics, Health & Society says the proposed changes would expand patient access to emerging genetic advances. But the Biotechnology Industry Organization, a lobbying group, says the recommendations, if implemented, would “unravel” the patent system and the Bayh-Dole Act, the 1980 law that helps universities and small businesses commercialize discoveries and move them to the marketplace. “This would do more harm to patients than good, by impairing the research, development, and commercialization of the medicines and diagnostic tests of tomorrow,” BIO says in a letter to HHS.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE