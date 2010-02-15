Advertisement

Environment

Francisco Speaks At Tuskegee’s Carver Convocation

by Linda R. Raber
February 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 7
APPRECIATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tuskegee U
Tuskegee President Payton (right) presents an honorary degree to Francisco.
Credit: Tuskegee U
Tuskegee President Payton (right) presents an honorary degree to Francisco.

On Jan. 29, ACS President Joseph S. Francisco was the featured speaker at Tuskegee University’s 11th Annual George Washington Carver Convocation. The event was held in the Alabama university’s chapel. After the presentation, Tuskegee President Benjamin F. Payton presented Francisco with an honorary doctor of science degree.

The Carver Convocation recognizes the achievements and legacy of world-renowned scientist and educator George Washington Carver (1864–1943). He is best known for his research and innovations concerning agriculture—work that resulted in the creation of 325 products from peanuts, more than 100 products from sweet potatoes, and hundreds more from a dozen other plants native to the southern U.S. These products contributed to rural economic improvement by offering alternative crops to cotton that were beneficial for farmers and for the land.

Francisco, the William H. Moore Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University, said Carver was his hero and that Carver’s “name invokes the image of one of the most creative and inventive scientists.” Francisco also shared his views on the benefits of knowing history. “I have often said, ‘To know your history is to know yourself.’ When I look at the achievements of George Washington Carver and other great African American chemists … they are models of achievement and success. When you take a closer look at their achievements, you understand something about the meaning of opportunity; about hard work, sacrifice, determination; and about the struggle to achieve. You also learn about the importance of their contributions to making the lives of others better.”

Francisco closed his speech by challenging students to make a positive contribution to present and future societies. “What will be your place in history? What you do with your lives will keep this country as a beacon of opportunity for generations to come.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

