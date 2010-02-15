Francisco Speaks At Tuskegee’s Carver Convocation

APPRECIATION [+]Enlarge Credit: Tuskegee U

On Jan. 29, ACS President Joseph S. Francisco was the featured speaker at Tuskegee University’s 11th Annual George Washington Carver Convocation. The event was held in the Alabama university’s chapel. After the presentation, Tuskegee President Benjamin F. Payton presented Francisco with an honorary doctor of science degree.

The Carver Convocation recognizes the achievements and legacy of world-renowned scientist and educator George Washington Carver (1864–1943). He is best known for his research and innovations concerning agriculture—work that resulted in the creation of 325 products from peanuts, more than 100 products from sweet potatoes, and hundreds more from a dozen other plants native to the southern U.S. These products contributed to rural economic improvement by offering alternative crops to cotton that were beneficial for farmers and for the land.

Francisco, the William H. Moore Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University, said Carver was his hero and that Carver’s “name invokes the image of one of the most creative and inventive scientists.” Francisco also shared his views on the benefits of knowing history. “I have often said, ‘To know your history is to know yourself.’ When I look at the achievements of George Washington Carver and other great African American chemists … they are models of achievement and success. When you take a closer look at their achievements, you understand something about the meaning of opportunity; about hard work, sacrifice, determination; and about the struggle to achieve. You also learn about the importance of their contributions to making the lives of others better.”

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime