Fujifilm Sets Up Pharmaceutical Unit

Fujifilm has formed a new venture to take advantage of its trusted brand name to market generic drugs in Japan. Fujifilm points out that Japan’s Ministry of Health encourages wider usage of generic drugs. However, the country’s health care professionals are skeptical of the quality, supply stability, and product support behind such drugs. The venture, Fujifilm Pharma, will be 15%-owned by Mitsubishi Corp., which will play a role in securing active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Japanese drug distributor Toho Holdings, with a 5% stake, will help distribute the drugs. Fujifilm is no stranger to health care. It supplies a broad range of medical imaging systems. Its fine chemicals unit produces raw materials for drugs. And last June, the company set up a drug discovery research lab.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter