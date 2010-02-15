March 1 Deadline For Scholarship

The ACS Scholars Program is accepting applications from African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian students who are pursuing or intend to pursue degrees in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, chemical technology, or related majors. Renewable awards of up to $5,000 per year are given to qualified high school seniors, community college students, and college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors.
Applications will be accepted through March 1 for the 2010–11 school year. Additional information and an online application form can be found on the ACS Scholars Program website (www.acs.org/scholars) or can be obtained by calling (800) 227-5558 ext. 6250, or by sending e-mail to scholars@acs.org.
