Midwest Award to Larock

Richard C. Larock, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Iowa State University, is the recipient of the St. Louis Section’s 2009 ACS Midwest Award. Larock is a pioneer in the use of palladium catalysts in organic synthesis, particularly in the synthesis of carbocycles and heterocycles. He also discovered a remarkable range of novel rubber, adhesive, coating, elastomeric and plastic materials, and biocomposites made from natural oils.
Larock’s contributions have earned several major awards, including the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry Edward Leete Award, the Paul Rylander Award of the Organic Reactions Catalysis Society, and an ACS Arthur C. Cope Senior Scholar Award.
