Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Shuttle Heads To Space Station

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Closing in on retirement, the space shuttle Endeavor took off on one of its last missions on Feb. 8. The predawn launch marked the start of a 13-day mission to deliver some of the final pieces to the International Space Station. The space station, as part of the Administration’s 2011 budget proposal, is now expected to function at least until 2020 (see page 16). Among the shuttle’s cargo is the Tranquility node, the final major U.S. portion of the space station. The node will provide many of the station’s life-support and environmental control systems, as well as additional space for crew members. A seven-windowed cupola is also being delivered and will attach to the Tranquility node. This cupola will provide a panoramic view of Earth, celestial objects, and visiting spacecraft. Once both pieces are installed, ISS will be 90% complete. Only four more shuttle missions are scheduled before the fleet is set to retire by year’s end.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Space Station Future in Question
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Space Station Nears Completion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Back To The Moon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE