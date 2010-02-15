Shuttle Heads To Space Station

Closing in on retirement, the space shuttle Endeavor took off on one of its last missions on Feb. 8. The predawn launch marked the start of a 13-day mission to deliver some of the final pieces to the International Space Station. The space station, as part of the Administration’s 2011 budget proposal, is now expected to function at least until 2020 (see page 16). Among the shuttle’s cargo is the Tranquility node, the final major U.S. portion of the space station. The node will provide many of the station’s life-support and environmental control systems, as well as additional space for crew members. A seven-windowed cupola is also being delivered and will attach to the Tranquility node. This cupola will provide a panoramic view of Earth, celestial objects, and visiting spacecraft. Once both pieces are installed, ISS will be 90% complete. Only four more shuttle missions are scheduled before the fleet is set to retire by year’s end.