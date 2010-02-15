Solvay Plans Three Asian R&D Facilities

Solvay plans to build R&D centers collectively employing 100 people in India, South Korea, and China by the end of 2011 at a cost of nearly $14 million. The Indian center, in the state of Gujarat, will focus on polymers, organic chemistry, nanocomposites, biotechnology, and green chemistry. The South Korean center, in Ulsan, will concentrate on electronics, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic cells. A research center planned for Shanghai will develop products for the Chinese market.
