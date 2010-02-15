Start-Ups Reveal Biobased Chemicals

Two start-up firms announced at the Next Generation Bio-Based Chemicals Summit in San Diego last week that they are well on their way to producing common chemical feedstocks using synthetic biology. Verdezyne is developing a fermentation process to make adipic acid, which is used to make nylon. Currently, the firm can biologically produce adipic acid from alkanes, but it plans to eventually use sugars and plant-based oils. OPX Biotechnologies is developing a microbe and production process to produce acrylic acid, which is used in products such as paints and superabsorbent polymers. Both firms claim their processes, when commercialized, will make chemicals at costs lower than those from petroleum-based feedstocks. Verdezyne has research contracts with NIH and the life sciences companies Genencor, Syngenta, and Novozymes. In April 2009, OPX raised $17.5 million in its second round of venture capital financing. OPX is planning a demonstration facility in 2011 and a commercial plant in 2013.
