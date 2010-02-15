Tom A. Bither Jr., 92, a DuPont research chemist, died on Jan. 5.
Born in Berkeley, Calif., Bither earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1939 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Yale University in 1942. During World War II, he worked on the Manhattan Project.
Bither began his career in DuPont's Central Research Department, in Wilmington, Del., where he worked as a research chemist for 40 years, focusing primarily on inorganic chemistry. When he retired in 1982, he held numerous patents and had published papers on magnetic materials, oxide superconductors, catalysis, and high-pressure chemical synthesis.
Bither was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941. He was also a member of Sigma Xi and Phi Beta Kappa. After retiring, he researched family genealogy, studied Spanish, traveled, and played golf as a member of the DuPont Country Club.
He is survived by three daughters, Anne Reynolds, Catherine Greco, and Barbara; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Bither's wife, Margaret, died three years ago.
