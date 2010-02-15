U.K. Testing Firm LGC Changes Hands

LGC, a British chemical and biological analytical services company, has been acquired by the European private equity firm Bridgepoint in a transaction valued at more than $400 million. The seller is LGV Capital, a private equity firm that became LGC’s majority owner in 2004. LGC was founded almost 170 years ago as the Laboratory of the Government Chemist and maintains that function for the U.K. to this day (C&EN, May 26, 2008, page 26). Its annual sales are about $200 million.
