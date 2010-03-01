239th ACS National Meeting

The city of San Francisco and all it has to offer are icing on the cake as the setting for the American Chemical Society's 239th national meeting. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, and seven committees will host original programming in 929 half-day oral sessions and 132 poster sessions. Approximately 12,000 papers were submitted, the largest number ever for an ACS national meeting. From well-known attractions such as Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown, and Alcatraz to less known activities such as City Segway Tours, Local Tastes of the City Tour, and Urban Safari, San Francisco is a city that offers a wealth of fun and interesting places to visit.

[+]Enlarge REDUCED HOTEL RATES Three of the official ACS hotels in San Francisco have reduced their rates for certain occupancies for ACS meeting attendees. The new per-night rates are: InterContinental San Francisco, $239 for single (one person) or double (two people); Westin Market Street, $209 for single or double; and Westin St. Francis, $199 for single. Attendees may make their reservations online (www.acs.org/sanfrancisco2010) or by phone (866) 847-8570 or (801) 505-4140 for international callers. Complete updated housing information, including a list of the official ACS hotels and rates, is available online. MEETING INFO ON THE WEB View the most up-to-date listing of social and special events at www.acs.org/sanfrancisco2010. HOUSING & TRANSPORTATION Find the most up-to-date hotel details, local maps, transportation information, and ACS Shuttle details at www.acs.org/sanfrancisco2010.

ACS President Joseph S. Francisco is focusing events on four areas with an underlying global perspective: education, innovation, employment, and partnerships. With "Chemistry for a Sustainable World" as the theme for this meeting, the Kavli Foundation Sustainable Energy Symposium will be held on Monday, March 22, from 8 AM to 1 PM in Moscone Center. Francisco is cosponsoring two special events with the thematic chair, the University of Hartford's Laura Pence. The plenary session, "Big Picture Concerns and Real Green Chemistry Solutions," is being held on Sunday, March 21, from 3 to 6:30 PM, and the keynote address, "Green Chemistry: Chemical Solutions for a Sustainable World," is scheduled for Monday, March 22, from 5 to 6 PM.

The majority of the 2010 ACS national awards will be presented during this spring meeting, with the Priestley Medal Address being delivered by Richard N. Zare after dinner at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis beginning at 7:30 PM. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and Cope Scholar Awards are among others that will be presented during the 240th national meeting in Boston.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in some 400 booths.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

REGISTRATION

Early Registration. Early registration for the national meeting closed on Feb. 16; registrations or payments received after Feb. 16 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by Feb. 16 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration (Moscone Center North Lobby).

Standard & On-Site Registration. Standard registration fees are in effect between Feb. 17 and March 25. Register online at www.acs.org/sanfrancisco2010. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after Feb. 16 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration (Moscone Center North Lobby) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In San Francisco, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at ACS Attendee Registration in the Moscone Center North Lobby, on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Monday, 7:30 AM to 10 PM; Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

Social & Special Events

A variety of organizers will hold special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket to participate. All nonticketed events require a visible meeting registration badge for entry. The events are coded as follows to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event.

Tickets may be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until March 23 or on-site March 20–23. Attendees who purchased tickets after Feb. 16 must pick up their tickets at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket sales for specific events will close at 6 PM the evening prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the events if they are still available.

Cancellations or refund requests must be made by March 18 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy. See www.acs.org/sanfrancisco2010 for more information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

COACH Reception (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Marriott Union Square, Russian Hill

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center 8 AM to 5 PM, Moscone Center, 134 & 135

ACS Career Fair 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Moscone Center West, 1st Floor

ACS Board of Directors Executive/ Open Meeting 8 AM to 12:30 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena Salon 7

POLY/PMSE Poster Session & Coffee Break (NT) 9:30 to 11 AM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

Younger Chemists Committee Open Meeting Noon to 1 PM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate A

CHED High School College Interface Luncheon/SE-01/$45 (T) Noon to 1 PM, Parc 55, Embarcadero

PETR Poster Session (NT) 1 to 3 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

Committee on Technician Affairs Open Meeting 2 to 3 PM, Grand Hyatt, Butron

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT) 2:30 to 4 PM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

President-Elect 2010, Town Hall Meeting 4:30 to 6 PM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate A

University of Wisconsin, Madison, Alumni & Friends Reception (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Hotel Nikko, Bay View

CELL Poster Session (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

Royal Society of Chemistry Reception (NT) 5:30 to 7 PM, InterContinental, Grand Ballroom C

Colorado State University Alumni Reception/SE-02/$10 (T) 5:30 to 7 PM, InterContinental, Telegraph Hill

CHED Social Reception (NT) 5:30 to 7 PM, Grand Hyatt, Farrallon Room

International Activities Committee (IAC)/U.S. National Committee for International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) Reception for International Registrants (NT) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena Salon 8

Attendee Welcome Reception/Ticket w/ Registration Credentials 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall B & C

CTA NCTA Awards Dinner/SE-03/$60 (T) 6 to 9:30 PM, Grand Hyatt, Union Square

District II Councilor Caucus 6 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Foothill E

District IV Councilor Caucus 6 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Pacific I

District V Councilor Caucus 6 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Pacific H

District VI Councilor Caucus 6 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Foothill F

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus 6 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Pacific J

CMA Committee on Minority Affairs Open Meeting & Networking Social Hour (NT) 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Marriott Marquis, Nob Hill A & B

CINF Welcoming Reception & Scholarship for Scientific Excellence Poster Session (NT) 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 308

NOGLSTP/YCC Dinner (COD) 6:30 to 9 PM, Thirsty Bear Brewing Co., 661 Howard St.

The Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) & the National Organization of Gay & Lesbian Scientists & Technical Professionals (NOGLSTP) invite gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered members, and their allies to a casual dinner. Join us at the Thirsty Bear Brewing Co., a half block east of Moscone Center. The restaurant serves authentic Spanish cuisine and premium organic hand-crafted beers. The dinner is a Dutch-treat event. Tapas range from $7.00 to $12, and paellas cost about $20. A full bar is available. Seating may be limited; indicate your intention to attend by sending an e-mail by March 19. For additional information, contact Benny Chan at chan@tcnj.edu or phone him at (609) 771-2471.

ACS Student Chapter Award Ceremony (NT) 7 to 8:30 PM, Moscone Center, Gateway Ballroom 103

SUST Chemistry & the Environment Film Series—One Water 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 307

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

MEDI Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

CHED Poster Session (NT) 7:30 to 9:30 PM, Grand Hyatt , Grand Ballroom East/West

Undergraduate Social (NT) 8:30 to 11:30 PM, Moscone Center, 134 & 135

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Women in Industry Breakfast/SE-04/ $38 (regular)/SE-05/$16 (student) (T) 7:30 to 9 AM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate B

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (NT) 8 AM to 5 PM, Moscone Center, 134 & 135

ACS Career Fair 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Moscone Center West, 1st Floor

ACS National Exposition 9 AM to 5 PM, Moscone Center, Halls B & C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session & Coffee Break (NT) 9:30 to 11 AM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

AGRO Poster Session 9:30 AM to 4 PM, Moscone Center, 3009–3011

Tapping America's STEM Talent/ Luncheon/SE-06/$55 (T) 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 10 & 12

CHAL Luncheon/SE-07/$40 (T) Noon to 1:30 PM, Moscone Center, 234 East Mezzanine

Corporation Associates Awards Luncheon/SE-08/$35 (T) Noon to 1:30 PM, InterContinental, Telegraph Hill

Purdue University Department of Chemistry Alumni Lunch/SE-09/ $15 (T) Noon to 1:30 PM, InterContinental, Twin Peaks

CARB Poster Session (NT) Noon to 2 PM, Moscone Center, Hall A

Undergraduate Poster Session & Social (NT) Noon to 3 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

ACS OPA—State Government Program: State of STEM Education in California 2 to 4 PM, Moscone Center West, 3020

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT) 2:30 to 4 PM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

SOCED Open Meeting 3 to 4 PM, Marriott Marquis, Sierra C

BMGT ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry Reception (NT) 4 to 6 PM, Hotel Nikko, Golden Gate

NSF Town Hall 4:30 to 6:30 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 300

Keynote Address: Green Chemistry—Chemical Solutions for a Sustainable World; Paul Anastas, Assistant Administrator for R&D, Environmental Protection Agency 5 to 6 PM, Moscone Center, Gateway Ballroom 103

UCLA Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry Research Showcase (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Moscone Center, 135

University of Massachusetts Polymer Science Alumni Social (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Hilton Union Square, Union Square 17 & 18

GEOC Division Social & Business Meeting Social (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Parc 55, Cyril Magnin Foyer

Ohio Northern University Signature Program in Chemistry & Biochemistry Reception (NT) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, The Murano Room at Ducca Restaurant, 50 Third St.

CHAL Happy Hour Sponsored by Fish & Richardson (NT) 5 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 302

Research Corporation Reception in Honor of the Awardees for Research at an Undergraduate Institution (NT) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Grand Hyatt, Farallon Room

Chinese American Chemical Society Dinner Banquet/SE-11/$40 (T) 5:30 to 9 PM, Empress of China Restaurant, 838 Grant Ave., 5th Floor

Keynote speaker: Professor Binghe Wang, Department of Chemistry and Center for Biotechnology & Drug Design, Georgia State University, Atlanta, "From Drug Discovery to Carbohydrate Recognition: A Journey and Lessons Learned"

Diverse Backgrounds, Common Goals: A Social Hour for Scientists Dedicated to the Development of an Integrated Chemical Science Community (NT); sponsored by the Center for Enabling New Technologies through Catalysis (CENTC) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Moscone Center, 2011

CINF Harry's Party (NT) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Palace Hotel, Presidential Suite

SUST Town Hall Meeting on Green Chemistry 6 to 7 PM, Moscone Center, Gateway Ballroom 103

Grady-Stack Award Reception Honoring Ron Seely/SE-10/$10 (T) 6 to 8 PM, Bistro Boudin, 160 Jefferson St.

COLL Open Business Meeting, Poster Session & Social (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall A

Ohio State University Department of Chemistry Reception (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 5/6

Joint Subcommittee on Diversity Reception 6:30 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 308

University of Arizona Department of Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT) 6:30 to 8:30 PM, InterContinental, Stockton

Graduate Student & Postdoc Reception (NT) 6:30 to 8 PM, Moscone Center West, 3rd Floor Foyer

NUCL Social Hour (NT) 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Moscone Center, 3011

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink Ticket w/Registration Credentials 8 to 10 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Senior Chemists Breakfast/SE-12/$15 (T) 7:30 to 9 AM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 2 & 3

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/SE-13/$5.00 (T) 7:30 to 9:30 AM, Moscone Center, 113

ACS Career Fair 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Moscone Center West, 1st Floor

ACS National Exposition 9 AM to 5 PM, Moscone Center, Hall B & C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session & Coffee Break (NT) 9:30 to 11 AM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

AGRO Poster Session (NT) 9:30 AM to 4 PM, Moscone Center, 3009–3011

WCC/Eli Lilly Poster Session & Reception (NT) 11 AM to noon, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate B

Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity Luncheon (COD) 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, John's Grill, 63 Ellis St.

Join us at John's Grill, just a short walk from Moscone Center. The menu is a la carte for about $30, payable at the luncheon. Indicate your intention to attend by registering at the Alpha Chi Sigma desk in the registration area. Contact the current 2008–10 GPA, Bill Courtney, for more information at (314) 503-3493 or e-mail gpa@alphachisigma.org.

Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship Award Address & Reception (Cosponsored by AGFD, AGRO, and USDA-ARS) 11:30 AM to 1:55 PM, Moscone Center, 3016

MEDI Lunch & Learn /SE-14/$15 (T) 11:30 AM to 2 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 307

CINF Luncheon/SE-15/$15 (T) Noon to 1:30 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 304

WCC Luncheon/SE-16/$58 (regular)/SE-17/$29 (student) (T) Noon to 1:30 PM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate B

COLL Luncheon/SE-18/$30 (T) Noon to 1:45 PM, Moscone Center , 113

NUCL Poster Session (NT) 1 to 3 PM, Moscone Center West, Lobby 2

ACS GCI & CDC National Conversation on Public Health & Chemical Exposure 1 to 4 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 300

Committee on Community Activities Reception & Open Meeting (NT) 1:30 to 3 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 4

AGFD Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 2 to 4 PM, Moscone Center, 3009–3011

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT) 2:30 to 4 PM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

ACS Office of Strategic Planning— Sustainability Engagement 3 to 5:30 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade Ballroom 301

Division Councilors & Officers Caucus 3:30 to 6 PM, Moscone Center, 112

Local Section Officers & Tour Speakers Reception with Hospitality Awards (NT) 4 to 6 PM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate B

WCC Garvan-Olin Award Reception: "Just Cocktails" (NT) 4 to 6 PM, Marriot Marquis, Golden Gate A

CHED GSSP Reception (NT) 5 to 6:30 PM, Parc 55, Stockton

PROF Henry Hill Awards Reception (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Marriot Marquis, Golden Gate C1

Iota Sigma Pi—National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry Networking Hour (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Moscone Center, 113

HIST Stocker Symposium Reception (NT) 5:15 to 6:45 PM, Moscone Center, 262 West Mezzanine

District I Councilor Caucus 5:30 to 7 PM, Marriott Marquis, Foothill E

University of Missouri, St. Louis, Alumni Hour (NT) 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Moscone Center, 250 West Mezzanine

ENVR Reception/SE-19/$10 (T) 5:30 to 6:30 PM, Parc 55, Embarcadero

BIOL Poster Session (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

CINF Poster Session (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

AGFD Chair's Reception (NT) 6 to 8 PM, North Beach Restaurant, 1512 Stockton St.

COMP Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall A

BIOT Poster Session & Reception (NT) 6 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, 2009–3022

FUEL/PETR Joint Dinner/SE-20/$65 (T) 6 to 9 PM, Le Colonial, 20 Cosmo Place

CINF Reception (NT) 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade 304

ACS 2010 Awards Reception (NT) 6:30 to 7:30 PM, Marriot Marquis, Yerba Buena Grand Assembly

CELL Anselme Payen Award Banquet/ SE-22/$60 (T) 6:30 to 11 PM, The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus. 150 Stockton St. at Union Square

PROF Town Hall Forum & Poster Session (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate C1

I&EC Poster Session & Social (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Esplanade 304

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 7 to 9 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

2010 ACS Awards Banquet Ceremony & General Meeting of the Society/SE-21/ $130 (T) 7:30 to 10 PM, Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 7/8

Dinner begins at 7:30 PM; the general meeting begins at 8:30 PM. Richard N. Zare will deliver the Priestley Medal Address during the general meeting.

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 8 to 10 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

ACS Career Fair 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Moscone Center West, 1st Floor

ACS National Exposition 9 AM to 1 PM, Moscone Center, Halls B & C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session & Coffee Break (NT) 9:30 to 11 AM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

AGRO Poster Session (NT) 9:30 AM to 4 PM, Moscone Center, 3009-3011

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (NT) 2:30 to 4 PM, Hilton Union Square, Continental 5

AGRO Blues & Brews (NT) 5 to 7 PM, Moscone Center, 3016

BIOT Poster Session & Reception (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, 3009–3011

ENVR Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

GEOC Poster Session (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D

PHYS Poster Session & Social Hour (NT) 6 to 8 PM, Moscone Center, Hall D