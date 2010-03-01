Advertisement

8809cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8809cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
March 1, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 9

In pursuit of innovative products, L’Oréal’s R&D scientists address beauty ‘from the cell to the gesture’

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 9
Analytical Chemistry

Inside The Beauty Lab

In pursuit of innovative products, L’Oréal’s R&D scientists address beauty ‘from the cell to the gesture’

239th ACS National Meeting

Final Program: San Francisco, March 21–25

Women Now 17% Of Chemistry Faculty

Up again by 1% from the previous year, women’s progress is steady but glacial

  • Physical Chemistry

    The More The Merrier

    New evidence proves that RNAs can take on multiple folded forms, just as proteins do

  • Pharmaceuticals

    A World View At India's Dishman

    Smart acquisitions and a knack for retaining foreign employees propel growth of drug ingredients producer

  • Environment

    EPA Revisits Atrazine

    Agency wants to incorporate human epidemiology and incident data into risk assessments

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Lassoing Your Target

Unusual peptides with pharmacological potential are amenable to engineering

Business & Policy Concentrates

