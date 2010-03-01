Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

AIChE Honors Innovators In Chemical Engineering

March 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers presented several awards during its annual meeting in Nashville last November.

Genencor received the inaugural Sustainable Energy Award in recognition of its creation and commercialization of Accellerase, an enzyme that hydrolyzes biomass. The award recognizes individuals, teams, or companies who have made a significant contribution to alternative energy development, generation, and use.

Henry Z. Kister, a senior fellow and director of fractionation technology at engineering and construction firm Fluor in Aliso Viejo, Calif., received the Founders Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Chemical Engineering. This is the highest honor AIChE bestows on members who have had an important impact on chemical engineering and whose achievements have advanced the profession.

Other award winners include Andre R. Da Costa, engineering manager at Chevron, who took home the F. J. & Dorothy Van Antwerpen Award for Service to the Institute; James A. Dumesic, Steenbock Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who won the William H. Walker Award for Excellence in Contributions to Chemical Engineering Literature; Yi Tang, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was given the Allan P. Colburn Award for Excellence in Publications by a Young Member of the Institute; James C. Liao, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UCLA who won the Alpha Chi Sigma Award for Chemical Engineering Research; Jerry Y. S. Lin, a professor of chemical engineering at Arizona State University, Tempe, who took home the Institute Award for Excellence in Industrial Gases Technology; Kristi S. Anseth, a distinguished professor at the University of Colorado who was given the Professional Progress Award for Outstanding Progress in Chemical Engineering; Jeffrey J. Siirola, a technology fellow at Eastman Chemical who won the Lawrence B. Evans Award in Chemical Engineering Practice; Isaac C. Sanchez, William J. Murray Jr. Endowed Chair of Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, who received the Award for Service to Society; Raymond J. Gorte, Russell P. & Elizabeth C. Heuer Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, who took home the R. H. Wilhelm Award in Chemical Reaction Engineering; and Lorenz T. Biegler, Ignacio E. Grossmann, and Arthur W. Westerberg of Carnegie Mellon University, who all won the Warren K. Lewis Award for Chemical Engineering Education.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS members honored with AIChE awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division announces 2023 Division Fellows
Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE