AIChE Honors Innovators In Chemical Engineering

Other award winners include Andre R. Da Costa, engineering manager at Chevron, who took home the F. J. & Dorothy Van Antwerpen Award for Service to the Institute; James A. Dumesic, Steenbock Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who won the William H. Walker Award for Excellence in Contributions to Chemical Engineering Literature; Yi Tang, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was given the Allan P. Colburn Award for Excellence in Publications by a Young Member of the Institute; James C. Liao, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UCLA who won the Alpha Chi Sigma Award for Chemical Engineering Research; Jerry Y. S. Lin, a professor of chemical engineering at Arizona State University, Tempe, who took home the Institute Award for Excellence in Industrial Gases Technology; Kristi S. Anseth, a distinguished professor at the University of Colorado who was given the Professional Progress Award for Outstanding Progress in Chemical Engineering; Jeffrey J. Siirola, a technology fellow at Eastman Chemical who won the Lawrence B. Evans Award in Chemical Engineering Practice; Isaac C. Sanchez, William J. Murray Jr. Endowed Chair of Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, who received the Award for Service to Society; Raymond J. Gorte, Russell P. & Elizabeth C. Heuer Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, who took home the R. H. Wilhelm Award in Chemical Reaction Engineering; and Lorenz T. Biegler, Ignacio E. Grossmann, and Arthur W. Westerberg of Carnegie Mellon University, who all won the Warren K. Lewis Award for Chemical Engineering Education.