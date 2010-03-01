Basilea Licenses A Drug After Setback

Basilea Pharmaceutica has licensed its antifungal agent isavuconazole, now in Phase III studies, to Japan’s Astellas Pharma. The Swiss firm will receive about $70 million up front and as much as $440 million in milestone payments. The partners will jointly develop the drug, and Astellas will cover commercialization costs. Separately, Basilea is regaining rights to the antibiotic ceftobiprole, licensed in 2005 to the Johnson & Johnson company Cilag. U.S. and European regulators rejected applications for the drug’s approval, questioning the reliability of data from J&J-run trials.
