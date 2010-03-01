Bayer And Japanese Firms Pursue Auto Glazing

BayerMaterialScience will collaborate with Japanese injection molding machine maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and mold maker Kyowa Industrial to advance polycarbonate for automotive glazing applications. Bayer will use a machine at Mitsubishi’s technical service center in Nagoya City, Japan. The German firm says injection molding is an ideal way to process polycarbonate into three-dimensional shapes such as panoramic roofs for cars.
