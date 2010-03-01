Braskem And Pemex Sign Agreement

Brazil’s Braskem and Mexico’s Idesa have signed an ethane supply agreement with Mexican national oil company Pemex for a $2.5 billion petrochemical complex they plan to build in Coatzacoalcos, in the Mexican state of Veracruz. Pemex will supply the venture some 66,000 barrels per day of ethane for 20 years. Slated to come onstream in 2015, the plant will have 1 million metric tons per year of capacity for both ethylene and polyethylene. A similar project by Pemex, Idesa, and Nova Chemicals was scuttled several years ago when the parties couldn’t come to terms on ethane supply.
