Cephalon Opts To Buy Ception

After reporting positive Phase II clinical results for its asthma treatment reslizumab, Ception Therapeutics is being acquired by Cephalon for $250 million. Cephalon paid $100 million for an option to buy Ception in early 2009 with an eye to expanding its portfolio beyond small molecules. Reslizumab is a monoclonal antibody against interleukin-5, a cell-signaling molecule involved in the growth and movement of inflammatory white blood cells.
