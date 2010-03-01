Chemtura Will Expand Antioxidants

Chemtura is taking a number of steps to boost its plastics additives business. In Catenoy, France, the firm plans to expand capacity for alkylated phenols, a raw material used to manufacture antioxidants, in order make a new range of specialty alkylated phenols at the site. Separately, Chemtura licensed Taiwan-based Everspring to manufacture a range of phenolic antioxidants. Chemtura also plans to produce a new liquid phosphite antioxidant at several global sites and to expand capacity for older powder-based phosphites in Asia and the Middle East.
