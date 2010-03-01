Croconic Acid Is Ferroelectric

Polar Shift [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Sachio Horiuchi

Ferroelectricity—the property that imbues certain materials with reversible electric fields when they’re exposed to an external electric field—is one of the engines of most electronic devices, from ultrasound imaging equipment to computer memory. Although most ferroelectric materials are composed of inorganic compounds such as barium titanate or magnesium niobate, researchers still hotly pursue the discovery of more elusive organic ferroelectric materials, because they’re potentially cheaper, more soluble, and less toxic.

But organic ferroelectrics may not be so rare after all, claims one group of scientists. An international team led by researcher Sachio Horiuchi at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, in Tsukuba, Japan, recently reported that they’ve discovered strong ferroelectric behavior above room temperature in a crystal of the simple molecule croconic acid (H 2 C 5 O 5 ), a component of black dyes (Nature 2009, 463, 789).

That croconic acid’s ferroelectric properties hadn’t been discovered, though the dye has been used for 170 years, is likely because the compound itself is difficult to crystallize, Horiuchi says. Indeed, croconic acid wasn’t crystallized until just about eight years ago.

Croconic acid in its crystalline form consists of polar stacks of sheets of hydrogen-bonded molecules. With the application of an electric field, protons associated with one molecule then shift to a hydrogen-bonded neighbor, switching the molecules’ dipoles. If such a simple organic compound can display this kind of behavior, Horiuchi says, many more organic materials with ferroelectric properties may await discovery. He notes that his group is “already finding other ferroelectric compounds of similar origin.”

Horiuchi contrasts the field of organic ferroelectrics with that of organic semiconductors, which is much further ahead in development, he notes. “For organic material chemists like me,” Horiuchi says, ferroelectricity is a less familiar research topic, compared with organic semiconductors.