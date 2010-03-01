Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Croconic Acid Is Ferroelectric

Discovery suggests organic ferroelectrics may not be as elusive as once thought

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Polar Shift
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sachio Horiuchi
The hydrogen bonds (blue) in sheets of crystalline croconic acid switch positions with change in polarity (purple arrows).
Credit: Courtesy of Sachio Horiuchi
The hydrogen bonds (blue) in sheets of crystalline croconic acid switch positions with change in polarity (purple arrows).

Ferroelectricity—the property that imbues certain materials with reversible electric fields when they’re exposed to an external electric field—is one of the engines of most electronic devices, from ultrasound imaging equipment to computer memory. Although most ferroelectric materials are composed of inorganic compounds such as barium titanate or magnesium niobate, researchers still hotly pursue the discovery of more elusive organic ferroelectric materials, because they’re potentially cheaper, more soluble, and less toxic.

But organic ferroelectrics may not be so rare after all, claims one group of scientists. An international team led by researcher Sachio Horiuchi at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, in Tsukuba, Japan, recently reported that they’ve discovered strong ferroelectric behavior above room temperature in a crystal of the simple molecule croconic acid (H2C5O5), a component of black dyes (Nature 2009, 463, 789).

That croconic acid’s ferroelectric properties hadn’t been discovered, though the dye has been used for 170 years, is likely because the compound itself is difficult to crystallize, Horiuchi says. Indeed, croconic acid wasn’t crystallized until just about eight years ago.

Croconic acid in its crystalline form consists of polar stacks of sheets of hydrogen-bonded molecules. With the application of an electric field, protons associated with one molecule then shift to a hydrogen-bonded neighbor, switching the molecules’ dipoles. If such a simple organic compound can display this kind of behavior, Horiuchi says, many more organic materials with ferroelectric properties may await discovery. He notes that his group is “already finding other ferroelectric compounds of similar origin.”

Horiuchi contrasts the field of organic ferroelectrics with that of organic semiconductors, which is much further ahead in development, he notes. “For organic material chemists like me,” Horiuchi says, ferroelectricity is a less familiar research topic, compared with organic semiconductors.

Andrzej Katrusiak, a professor in the chemistry department at Adam Mickiewicz University, in Poznán, Poland, notes that croconic acid resembles ferroelectrics such as KH2PO4, in that they have the same type of hydrogen bonding. And although he points out that croconic acid itself has problems, such as large dielectric losses, that limit its practical use, “nonetheless the search for new organic materials is important,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cagey structures add a new dimension to silicophosphates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-Organic Framework Exhibits Record-Setting Conductivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Organic Designs For Ferroelectrics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE