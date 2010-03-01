Fred Hawthorne Wins Madison Marshall Award

M . Frederick Hawthorne, director of the International Institute of Nano & Molecular Medicine at the University of Missouri, Columbia, is the winner of the ACS North Alabama Section’s Madison Marshall Award for Outstanding Achievements in Chemical Research. The award comes with a $2,500 prize and is given to outstanding research chemists who have brought international distinction to both themselves and the chemical profession.
Hawthorne is a pioneer and leader in the field of borane chemistry. He and his colleagues have created a diverse collection of boranes and spin-off compounds, including carboranes and metallacarboranes, that have found applications in areas such as medical imaging, drug delivery, and nanomachines. Hawthorne has garnered numerous awards, including ACS’s 2009 Priestley Medal.
Hawthorne will receive the Madison Marshall Award in April during a North Alabama Section meeting at the University of Alabama, Huntsville. The award honors the late colloid researcher Madison L. Marshall, who was an active member of the section.
