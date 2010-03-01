Advertisement

Policy

Greenpeace And Clorox

March 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Greenpeace's praise of Clorox' announcement that it will stop making bleach from chlorine gas and sodium hydroxide in an effort to "improve security" is one example of the environmental movement whose only purpose is to take us back to the dark and primitive ages (C&EN, Nov. 9, 2009, page 12). Chlorine is a very important gas and a very important element in sanitizing, antisepsis, and other procedures. Greenpeace and the ignorant Democrats are only going to hurt our country and our economy with their stupid regulations, because they don't know what they are doing. The Democrats and the liberals are just destroying the U.S. economy with their ignorance.

Hiam J. Chipman
Chicago

It is about time that someone or some organization gets in Greenpeace's face! We are allowing the "tail to wag the dog"! Since its inception, chlorine disinfection has created the best potable water, at a reasonable cost, and with the assurance of safety to humans. There are more people around the world who die, let me repeat die, from the lack of suitable potable water than from any illness known. The lack of clean drinking water is still a problem in many countries, and we continue to allow organizations such as Greenpeace to dictate what should and should not be done.

For starters, maybe we should secure the border and not allow easy access to the U.S. Then we would not have to make such stupid decisions because of terrorists in our midst. There is safety in any chemical used if used properly. We are allowing activists to dictate what goes on in our country. God forbid that in 30 or so years the U.S. will be back in the 17th or 18th century. We are letting alarmists rule and direct our path who have no scientific background and ignore what history has supposedly taught us.

Len Farias
Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

