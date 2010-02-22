Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Growing Piles Of Toxic Trash

Electronic Waste: Developing countries need to prepare for surge in domestic discards, UNEP says

by Cheryl Hogue
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TOXIC WASTE
[+]Enlarge
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.

Many developing countries will face mountains of electronic waste in coming years unless they establish formal collection and recycling programs, the United Nations Environment Program says in a report released today. A lack of these programs is likely to lead to serious public health and environmental problems from improperly discarded and recycled domestic e-waste, UNEP says.

TOXIC WASTE
[+]Enlarge
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.
TOXIC WASTE
[+]Enlarge
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.
Growing numbers of domestically discarded electronic devices could increase unregulated recycling operations in countries including China (top), India, and South Africa, UNEP says.

Many developing nations already face challenges from improperly handled e-waste imported from the industrialized world. But these problems are likely to mount because of zooming sales in the developing world of cell phones, televisions, and other electronic gadgets, the report finds.

For instance, the report finds that by 2020, the number of discarded computers in India is expected to jump seven-fold from 2007. In South Africa and China, the increase will be double to quadruple over the same time frame, UNEP says.

In many developing countries, workers in informal recycling operations strip valuable metals from old electronic devices by hand without protections from exposure to hazardous components. They burn coatings to get to the metals, a process that releases toxic pollutants. UNEP says these practices lead to much lower rates of recovering metals such as silver, gold, palladium, copper, and indium than do operations at state-of-the-art industrial recycling facilities.

China faces a particularly severe problem, according to UNEP. It will produce an estimated 2.3 million metric tons of e-waste in 2010, making it the second largest generator in the world behind the U.S., which will have about 3 million metric tons, according to UNEP. In addition, China continues to contend with e-waste shipped to it from industrialized countries.

"This report gives new urgency to establishing ambitious, formal, and regulated processes for collecting and managing e-waste via the setting up of large, efficient facilities in China," says Achim Steiner, executive director of UNEP.

"China is not alone in facing a serious challenge. India, Brazil, Mexico, and others may also face rising environmental damage and health problems if e-waste recycling is left to the vagaries of the informal sector," Steiner adds.

Globally, the generation of e-waste is growing by about 40 million metric tons per year, the report says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
World’s hunger for raw materials likely to boost pollution﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huge growth in petrochemical production predicted﻿
Investment in materials R&D could reap diverse benefits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE