Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Heavy Elements

International body dubs element 112 Copernicium

by Mitch Jacoby
March 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

The periodic table officially has a new entry. The International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry announced its approval last week of the name copernicium and symbol Cn for element 112 (Pure Appl. Chem., DOI: 10.1351/PAC-REC-09-08-20).

The approval follows IUPAC’s extensive review of claims made by the GSI Helmholtz Center for Heavy Ion Research, in Darmstadt, Germany, of being the first team to synthesize element 112. GSI’s claims date back to 1996. IUPAC’s announcement raises to six the total number of elements officially discovered and named by GSI.

GSI team leader Sigurd Hofmann explains that his team’s intention in selecting the name for element 112 is “to salute Nicolaus Copernicus, an influential scientist who didn’t receive any accolades in his own lifetime, and to highlight the link between astronomy and the field of nuclear chemistry.” Copernicus was the 16th-century Polish astronomer who developed the sun-centered model of the solar system—a radical departure from the thinking that prevailed in Copernicus’ day.

The Darmstadt researchers have previously been recognized for the discovery of five other elements, which they named bohrium (107), hassium (108), meitnerium (109), darmstadtium (110), and roentgenium (111).

Initially the team proposed Cp as the symbol for copernicium. But IUPAC did not approve that symbol principally because it had been used previously for element 71, lutetium, which, prior to 1949, was also known as cassiopeium.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE